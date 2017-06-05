Pizza parlor employees make sure longtime customer doesn’t die alone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. - For years, Adrian Van Nieuwland would call Hungry Howie's and order the same pizza several times a week.

"He had one order and that was his order every time. When it popped up on the screen, you knew Adrian ordered," said Assistant General Manager Amanda Ortiz.

At the end of last month, the calls suddenly stopped and workers at Hungry Howie's became worried.

"I tried to call him. It said his phone number had been disconnected," Ortiz told FOX 17.

After not being able to reach him over the phone, employees stopped by his house and found him lying on the kitchen floor.

Officials say Van Nieuwland had been on the floor for days and was unable to get up on his own.

Employees visited him in the hospital and said that he appeared to be doing well. Sadly, he died from a stomach infection last week.

"It's tragic and my heart breaks for him. But if anything, I'm just happy that we stopped him from dying alone on the floor of his house," said Gabbe Raqib.