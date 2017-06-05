× Police: Bomb squad removes dynamite found in warehouse in Oklahoma town

CLEVELAND, Okla. – Several sticks of dynamite were removed from an abandoned building in a small Oklahoma town this weekend.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say the bomb squad removed 14 sticks of dynamite, some blasting caps and a detonator cord from an abandoned warehouse in Cleveland.

According to KJRH, the building’s owner found the explosives and immediately called the Cleveland Police Department.

Cleveland Police Chief Clint Stout says that someone was cleaning out the building and found the explosives that had likely been left behind in the building’s attic.