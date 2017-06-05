× Two arrested for child abandonment after bizarre string of events led up to toddler being left with stranger

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people were arrested for child abandonment after a bizarre string of events led up to a toddler being left with a stranger.

On June 2nd, police were called to the 1300 block of S.W. 21st St. on reports of an abandoned child.

A woman told police that she was inside her apartment when a stranger knocked on her door.

When she answered the door, a man who was holding a 1-year-old child told her that he needed her to watch the child while he went to find the child’s mother.

The woman told police that she did not recognize the man, but since he appeared very high, she agreed to take the child.

She later called police and told then what happened.

A few hours after the child was dropped off at the apartment, the man returned to the apartment looking for the child.

At this point, police were still at the scene talking with the woman.

When the woman pointed the man out, police approached him and questioned him about the child.

The man, identified as 19-year-old Eric Fugett, told police he had met the child’s mother at a gas station the day before.

The next day, the child’s mother, identified as 22-year-old Courtany Emerson, reportedly asked Fugett for a ride because she need to “meet a guy about a thing.”

Fugett told police he then drove Emerson and her daughter to a local McDonald’s, where she got out of the car, leaving her child inside, and told him she would be right back.

The man said he waited for a long time before he “panicked” and decided to leave the toddler with a stranger while he went to look for Emerson, a police report states.

Fugett was able to help police locate Emerson.

Emerson told police that she left her child with Fugett because she wanted to meet with another man who had recently bonded her out of jail.

After telling the officer multiple different stories about why she left her child with Fugett, Emerson was arrested for child abandonment, the police report states.

The child was placed in DHS custody.