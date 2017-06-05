The weekend storm system will impact our state for one more day before we dry out.

Highs today will reach the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Storms are likely in southeastern Oklahoma.

Pop-up storms are expected in central, southern and eastern Oklahoma.

Winds will be light out of the northeast at just 10 mph.

Lows tonight will drop to the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Highs tomorrow will soar to the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Storms are possible again Wednesday, mainly northwest.

Temperatures will continue to climb, peaking this weekend in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies!