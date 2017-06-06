× Disaster assistance approved for Beckham County after May storm

BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. – Gov. Fallin announced that a disaster declaration for Beckham County to help those impacted by severe storms that occurred last month has been approved.

On Friday, Fallin requested a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster declaration for Beckham County to help those impacted by the storms that occurred on May 16.

Officials say more than 160 homes and businesses were affected by the storms. Of those, 33 homes and businesses that suffered major damage were not insured and may be eligible for SBA’s program.

One death and multiple injuries were attributed to the storm.

On Tuesday, Fallin announced that the declaration has been approved.

Under SBA rules, Custer, Greer, Harmon, Kiowa, Roger Mills and Washita counties are also eligible for assistance.