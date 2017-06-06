× Emergency crews respond to northeast Oklahoma City crash involving man with gunshot wound

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are responding to a crash in northeast Oklahoma City.

The crash was reported around 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of N.E. 44th Street.

Crews said a man in a vehicle involved has been shot and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A woman was reportedly also in the vehicle but uninjured.

Crews said the suspected shooter left the scene on foot. The only description at this time is the suspect was wearing a yellow shirt.