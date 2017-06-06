Emergency crews respond to northeast Oklahoma City crash involving man with gunshot wound
OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are responding to a crash in northeast Oklahoma City.
The crash was reported around 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of N.E. 44th Street.
Crews said a man in a vehicle involved has been shot and taken to a hospital in stable condition.
A woman was reportedly also in the vehicle but uninjured.
Crews said the suspected shooter left the scene on foot. The only description at this time is the suspect was wearing a yellow shirt.
35.467560 -97.516428