Former Ada bail bondsman sentenced to prison in Peru child sex crimes case

ADA, Okla. – A former Ada bail bondsman accused of traveling to Peru for sex with underage girls was sentenced to prison this week.

In 2013, FBI agents took Robert Pierce and attorney Michael Billings into custody in Iquitos, Peru, after Pierce was reportedly seen taking two girls, ages 13 and 17, into a hotel room.

Investigators say they found condoms, candy, and extra small women’s underwear in the hotel room.

Court documents said Pierce went to Peru 30 times, dating back to 2005 and Billings traveled there 36 times since February of 2003.

A grand jury indicted Billings in 2014.

Billings pleaded guilty to the crime in November 2016 and was sentenced to serve 14 years in prison.

In May 2016, Pierce waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places.

Court documents show Pierce admitted he went to Iquitos, Peru, between September 2012 and October 2012 and had sex with a Peruvian girl under the age of 18.

On Monday, he was sentenced to serve five years in federal prison for the crime, NewsOK reports.

According to NewsOK, the judge showed Pierce leniency because he cooperated in the investigation and prosecution of Billings.