Grumpy peacock shatters bottles inside liquor store

ARCADIA, California - If you are a peacock, Arcadia, California is one of the best places to live.

Peacocks are protected by the city, so they often roam where they please.

Even feeding them comes with a fine of up to $1,000 and six months in jail!

Basically, a peacock is seen as avian royalty and, apparently, the fancy fowl is well aware of this stigma, as demonstrated by a wayward peacock in Los Angeles County.

The beautiful birds are loud, they can be aggressive, and they typically leave behind a "mess" wherever they go.

One peacock decided it wanted to enter a liquor store, hop up onto the counter, and nonchalantly knock over a few bottles, shattering them all over the floor below.

An animal control officer tried to capture the stubborn bird, while at the same time, tried to rescue the innocent bottles of alcohol being sent to an early demise by the pretentious peacock.

Eventually, $500 in liquor covered the floor, but the peacock will not face any charges.

In fact, it will now live happily ever after at an animal refuge, where the bird was released, and will consume plants and insects rather than alcohol.