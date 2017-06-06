× “It feels dizzy,” 9-year-old ready to settle down with a loving family

OKLAHOMA CITY – Marco is an adorable 9-year-old who loves trying new things. He says he’s not afraid of anything, and he’s looking for a family who is just as fun to take him on new adventures.

Marco says he loves everything the city can offer, like professional basketball.

Marco wants to be a basketball player when he grows up, and loves watching the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook and Golden State’s Steph Curry.

“Steph Curry does three pointers and Westbrook does dunking,” Marco said.

Right now, Marco just dreams of having a stable home.

“I want a family to do sports and that stuff,” he said.

The 9-year-old has been under DHS custody for five years, and has moved even more times than that.

“It feels a little weird and it feels dizzy,” he said.

That dizzying feeling comes from having to changes homes on a moment’s notice, not knowing what bed he’ll sleep in from one night to the next. A family would help him feel more secure.

He says he wants a family with a mom, dad and older brother.

“So I can do stuff with him like play with him,” he said.

If he could go anywhere in the world, Marco says he would love to visit a water park or Disney World.

A dream world with so many adventures, but most of all — this little boy dreams of a place to call home.

Visit http://www.okdhs.org/ for more information on adopting a child or call (405) 767.2955.

“A Place to Call Home” is sponsored by NBC Oklahoma.