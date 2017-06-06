It’s going to be a beautiful day, Oklahoma! Highs in upper 80s under mostly sunny skies

Get ready for a beautiful day! Highs this afternoon will soar to the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

The relative humidity will temporarily drop back a little bit, making the afternoon feel more comfortable than yesterday.

A few storms are possible near the Kansas border this afternoon.

A few showers or storms are possible in the western half of the state tonight.

Pop-up storms are possible tomorrow afternoon in western and central Oklahoma.

Scattered storms are possible for the first half of Friday.

Temperatures will continue to climb, peaking this weekend in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies with a strong south wind.

