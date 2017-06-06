Man kills friend he’s known since third grade then falls asleep next to body

ILLINOIS – A man is now facing a charge of first-degree murder after he killed his childhood friend.

35-year-old Craig Grzesiakowski allegedly stabbed his friend he’d known since third grade, Jeffrey Ziolo, 35, to death with a screwdriver.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Ziolo invited Grzesiakowski and other friends to his home to listen to music on May 31.

Ziolo reportedly told his other friends that Grzesiakowski was “a hothead who was known to carry a knife,” said Cook County Prosecutor Julian Crozier.

A friend who was at the house told police he witnessed Ziolo and Grzesiakowski argue before falling asleep.

The next morning, June 1, one of the friends found Ziolo dead on the floor. Grzesiakowski was found sleeping next to the his body with a bottle of bleach.

Grzesiakowski told police that after arguing with Ziolo, he then pushed him over a table and stabbed him.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Ziolo had three stab wounds and died from blunt-force trauma.

Grzesiakowski’s bond was set for $2 million.