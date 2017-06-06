× Officials: ICE agents arrest 70 illegal immigrants throughout Oklahoma, Dallas areas

DALLAS, Texas – Officials say that federal agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 70 people throughout the Dallas and Oklahoma areas during a three-day enforcement action.

ICE agents say they arrested 62 illegal immigrants from Mexico and three from El Salvador. Agents also arrested illegal immigrants from Cuba, Guatemala, Korea, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

“ICE ERO officers make extraordinary efforts to keep our communities safe, and this operation is just a small example of what they do every day. ERO officers took oaths to protect the homeland and to arrest individuals in violation of immigration law,” said Simona L. Flores, field office director for ERO Dallas. “These actions focus our resources on the most egregious offenders and promote public safety in the communities in which we live and work.”

The ERO Fugitive Operations Teams in Dallas and Oklahoma are part of the nationwide teams that focus on illegal immigrants who pose a serious threat to national security or public safety.