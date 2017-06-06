× Officials looking for three suspects after home invasion, burglary in S.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for three suspects following a home invasion and burglary.

It happened in a neighborhood near S.E. 44th and S. Bryant.

According to the police report, one of the victims woke up her roommate when she realized someone was inside the house.

That victim told officers she was taken from her bedroom to the living room and then questioned by the suspects.

They asked, “Where is the stuff at? We know it’s here.”

Neither of the women knew what the suspects were talking about. Police believe they were referring to illegal items like drugs.

“There were none found in the house. Ultimately, they left with a female’s purse. They tried to steal her car but were unsuccessful,” MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

Police are looking for three men believed to be in there early 20s to late 30s. If you have any information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at (405)-235-7300.