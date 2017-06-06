× Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly setting fires outside apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man was taken into custody after he allegedly set fire to things outside a local apartment complex.

On June 5, officers were called to the 7200 block of N.W. 10th St. after someone reported a man starting fires at the complex.

When police arrived at the scene, they say they saw 27-year-old Antonio Fuller walking in the complex with a red gas can and a piece of cardboard.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers could also see a fire burning on the sidewalk nearby.

Fuller was taken into custody on one count of first-degree arson.