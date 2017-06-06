× Oklahoma state senator announces resignation

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma state senator announced that he is resigning to pursue other options in his professional career.

On Tuesday, Sen. Dan Newberry announced that he will resign on Jan. 31, 2018.

“It has been a true honor to serve as the senator from District 37. I want to thank my wife, my children, family and friends for their unwavering support during my service in the Senate,” Newberry said. “Just as importantly, I want to thank the citizens of District 37 for placing your trust in me to represent you at the Capitol for nearly 10 years.

Newberry was first elected as a senator in 2008, but serves as an executive at the Tulsa Teachers’ Credit Union.

“This wasn’t an easy decision to make—however, Laura and I have made the difficult but necessary decision to focus on the needs of our family. While we are optimistic about this new chapter in our lives, we are equally excited for the State of Oklahoma,” Newberry said. “I am certain the people of District 37 will choose a wise leader to help steward this great state to a prosperous future. I will miss serving in the senate, but will work with my successor to ensure a smooth transition and uninterrupted representation for the district.”

The governor now must set a date for a special election to replace Newberry.