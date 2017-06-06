× Paris police injure man who attempted to attack officers outside Notre Dame

PARIS, France – Police in Paris have shot and injured a man who tried to attack police with a hammer at the Notre Dame cathedral, the Reuters news agency reports.

Police in Pairs earlier tweeted that they were responding to an incident at the square outside the cathedral and warned the public to stay away.

France is still in a state of emergency following the Paris attacks in November 2015, in which 130 people were killed. The capital Paris has had a strong police presence on its streets since then.