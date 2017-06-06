Police: Man robs Oklahoma City store without other customers noticing

OKLAHOMA CITY- Authorities are searching for an alleged sneaky thief who was able to rob an Oklahoma City business without other customers noticing the crime.

On June 3, officers were called to an armed robbery at Family Dollar, located in the 2800 block of N.W. 10th St.

Employees told police that a man walked up to the counter with a bag of chips and Reese’s before pulling a gun from his pocket.

According to the police report, the man laid the gun on the counter, pointing it at the clerk and demanded money.

Authorities say that although there were other people in the store at the time of the robbery, no one noticed what was happening.

The suspect is described as a black man, standing 5’6″ tall and weighing 180 pounds with a scruffy beard. He was wearing dark pants, dark shoes, a long white t-shirt and a maroon button-up long sleeved shirt.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.