Report: Sears closing 72 stores, including some in Oklahoma

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – As a well-known department store struggles to survive, it seems that it will likely close even more stores this year.

Last year, Sears Holdings told employees that it was planning to close 30 Sears and Kmart stores at the beginning of the new year.

A month later, officials learned that an additional 150 stores would be closing their doors in an effort to conserve money for the company.

Now, it seems that the company is preparing to close even more stores across the country.

On Tuesday, Business Insider announced that 72 stores have been added to the list.

The site says that the company released a list internally of the closing stores, which include 16 Sears stores, 49 Kmart stores and seven auto centers.

The list includes the Sears store in Midwest City and a Kmart store in Tulsa.

Business Insider says most of the stores will close in September.