× Sooner Softball Team Sweeps Florida For Second Straight National Championship

Oklahoma’s softball team won its second straight NCAA championship, third in five years, and fourth overall, with a 5-4 win over Florida in Game 2 of the Women’s College World Series Finals on Tuesday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Sooners took the lead early, with Nicole Mendes hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning to make it 1-0.

The Gators answered with a solo homer from Sophia Reynoso in the top of the 2nd inning to make it 1-1.

Florida got two more runs in the 2nd, with Aleshia Ocasio driving in Justine McLean with an RBI single to make it 2-1.

OU pitcher Mariah Lopez hit Kayli Kvistad with a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in another run and it was 3-1 Gators.

Oklahoma responded with a four-run bottom of the 2nd inning.

Delanie Gourley walked Caleigh Clifton with the bases loaded to cut the Gators lead to 3-2.

Then Shay Knighten delivered a three-run double to give the Sooners the lead for good at 5-3.

Florida responded with a Chelsea Herndon solo home run in the top of the 3rd inning and it was 5-4 Sooners.

The pitchers settled in after that, with Mariah Lopez, then Nicole Mendes keeping Florida off the board.

Paige Lowary came on to pitch the final two innings, and retired the final six Gators she faced, including a groundout right back to her from Kayli Kvistad to end the game.

Oklahoma finishes the season 61-9, and becomes just the third school to have four national championships in Division 1 softball.

It’s the fourth national championship this academic year for OU sports, joining men’s and women’s gymnastics and men’s golf.