Southwest’s 72-hour sale includes $49 one-way flights
DALLAS — Are you ready to book your summer vacation?
On Tuesday, Southwest launched its bi-annual nationwide sale that includes one-way fares starting at $49. The three-day sale means you can book dozens of nonstop round-trip tickets for less than $100.
The sale only includes one-way “Wanna Get Away” fares. For longer flights, the pricing increases to $79, $99, or $129 for fares included in the sale.
From Oklahoma City, OK
- To Baltimore/Washington, MD starting at $129 or 7,688 points one-way
- To Chicago (Midway), IL starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way
- To Dallas (Love Field), TX starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
- To Denver, CO starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
- To Houston (Hobby), TX starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
- To Las Vegas, NV starting at $129 or 7,688 points one-way
- To Phoenix, AZ starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way
- To St. Louis, MO starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
According to the fine print, you must book your flight by June 8 for travel between June 22 and December 13. There are some blackout dates around the holidays and is not valid on Fridays and Sundays.