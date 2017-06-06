“They were pros!” Geese seen splashing around at Riversport Rapids

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re planning a visit soon to Riversport Adventures in Oklahoma City, you may be splashing among some unlikely guests.

Quite a few geese were spotted taking a dip Monday afternoon in the rapids and, lucky for us, it was caught on video.

“Hope these little ducks signed a waiver!” Riversport said on Facebook, with already over 4,000 views.

For those wondering about the little swimmers’ safety, fortunately, there’s no need to worry.

“They were pros! Looked like they were having fun,” Riversport said.