Thief strikes OKC Wingstop wearing pink gloves, devil mask; carries Dora the Explorer lunchbox

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bold thief strikes again. This time around, police say he was armed with a gun and a child’s lunchbox.

Police say he robbed a Wingstop on S. Western while wearing a mask, pink gloves, and carrying a Dora the Explorer lunchbox. He pulled a gun on the clerk before making off with the cash.

Authorities say he’s part of the duo that robbed CDR Electronics in south Oklahoma City a day later.

Employee Alfonzo Daniel says he thought he was going to die.

“The gun pointed at me. One of my other employees, the gun was held to her head,” said Daniel.

In video you will only see on NewsChannel 4, the suspect in the devil mask can be seen pointing a gun at the female clerk’s head. She clears out her register and the suspect sacks the cash. Another suspect, also wearing a mask, holds an employee at gunpoint and makes off with a PlayStation.

Manager Robert Secrest says that suspect had a better attitude than his devil counterpart.

“He would say ‘thank you’ and he would say ‘I’m sorry,’” said Secrest. “When my store manager actually told him to calm down his buddy who was yelling at one of our other employees, the gentleman said ‘oh, yeah, I’m sorry about that. I’ll tell him.’”

That’s why Secrest believes that man was the one who robbed Wingstop.

The police report from that robbery says an employee told the suspect not to point the gun at them, to which the suspect replied, “my bad” and lowered the gun.

When the suspect left, he allegedly said “I appreciate it.”