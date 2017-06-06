Woman checking on driver of another accident dies after trying to cross I-40 in Yukon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. - One woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 40 Tuesday.

Officials say the accident happened in Yukon around 1:25 p.m.

69-year-old Shelby Farlow was attempting to cross I-40 after checking on a driver from a previous accident and was in the outside lane of traffic when she was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the driver was unable to avoid hitting her.

The driver was not injured and seatbelts were in use.

Farlow was pronounced dead at the scene.