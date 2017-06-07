Caught on video: Mystery creature spotted in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. - Jake Gardiner isn't sure exactly what he saw.

Gardiner says he was taking a stroll in the woods during his lunch break last week in La Crescenta.

"At first, I heard a bunch of strange noises in the trees. Figured it was just some types of bird or something like that," he told KTLA.

When he continued to feel uneasy, he says he pulled out his cell phone and captured something unusual.

"You can definitely see a torso and four limbs moving around and swinging around," he said. "It's a pretty obvious kind of motion."

Officials from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife say they aren't sure exactly what the animal is, but say it could be an ape.

"These animals are incredibly strong. And they can very easily kill or seriously injure a person because -- if it turns out to be an ape -- this animal is scared, hungry, out of its element,” Andrew Hughan, with the Department of Fish and Wildlife, told KTLA.

Hughan says it is possible that the creature was someone's illegal pet that either got out or was released into the wild.

At this point, he said there is no reason to be alarmed but officials are warning people not to go into the wooded area looking for the animal.