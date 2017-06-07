Crews work two Metro accidents involving semis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Two semi trucks caused accidents near I-40 and Choctaw Road.

The first accident happened around 9:40 Tuesday night.

According to police, the semi overturned on the I-40 westbound off ramp at Choctaw Road.

Police said the semi was carrying 25,000 pounds of pickles.

While crews were working to get that accident cleaned up early Wednesday morning, another accident involving a semi happened down the road at SE 89th and Choctaw.

That driver got stuck in a ditch.

Both drivers have been released from the hospital and are alright.

The I-40 off ramp is now open.