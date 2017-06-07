Former El Reno police officer, her father face charges in burglary case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. - A family of burglars hit a metro home but, thanks to an alert neighbor who came across a Facebook post, authorities were led right to the suspects.

Even though the house on South Hadden Street in El Reno is vacant, the homeowner still had a few things inside but not anymore.

"The homeowner had left some property behind there,” said El Reno Police Department Lt. Van Gillock. “He goes over one day and realizes that someone has broken in, and there are some items missing out of the home."

The homeowner began talking to neighbors to see if they had seen anything out of the ordinary, and one of them noticed a post on Facebook.

"One of the neighbors, when he described some of the items missing, had remembered seeing them on a Facebook site where you buy and sell items,” Gillock said.

The items included a heater, a chainsaw and a self-propelled Snapper riding mower all for sale on social media.

The neighbor showed the post to the homeowner, and it was the Facebook site that set off the investigation, leading police right to the suspects, and one of them lived next door to the burglarized home.

Police arrested former El Reno dispatcher and Police Officer Christina Penick and her father, Reggie Penick.

Christina worked at the El Reno Police Department from 2005 to 2012.

"We're very thankful that the neighbor picked that up, or we would not have been able to have done it,” Gillock said.

Both are facing several charges.