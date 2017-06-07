Former Tulsa Oilers hockey player arrested for rape, sexual battery

TULSA, Okla. – A former Oklahoma hockey player was taken into police custody after he was accused of raping a woman.

An affidavit obtained by FOX 23 claims that the victim and Douglas Lawrence had been drinking and decided to watch a movie at her home in March.

While Lawrence was at the victim’s home, she says that he raped her.

According to court records, Lawrence allegedly ignored the victim when she asked him to stop and started crying.

“I’m sure anybody that’s watched hockey, that knows him would be shocked,” said Jenks Detective Nicholas Chandlee.

Lawrence was arrested on one count of first-degree rape, one count of sexual battery and violation of a protective order.

He played for the Tulsa Oilers from 1992 until 1995, and then again from 1996 to 1999.