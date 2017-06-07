“I love doing it for the kids,” Veteran donates time, money to make toys for children in need

CLEO SPRINGS, Okla. — Cleo Springs, Oklahoma, is an agricultural hub with about 300 hard-working folks like Chuck Lawrence.

From sun up to supper time, you’ll find this Army veteran in his well-used wood shop.

“I’m a big kid at heart. I love doing it for the kids,” said Lawrence.

The retired veteran began tinkering to combat PTSD and quickly discovered he had a real talent for toy making.

Over the years, he’s built hundreds of dollhouses, covered wagons and a menagerie of wooden farm animals, all earmarked for children and charities.

“I think he’s going to be shocked. I know he will be shocked. Very excited. I don’t think he feels like people know he exists. So to do this is a big honor to me. We are going to let the world know he exists,” friend Kristie Newton told NewsChannel 4.

Kristie nominated Chuck for Pay It 4Ward.

We surprised Mr. Lawrence at his workshop with a $400 cash surprise.

Chuck lives on a small, monthly social security check. So, this cash will come in handy to buy more wood, glue and paint.

He told us, “The more we make, the more kids we can help out. Putting a smile on their face. That’s the main thing.”

