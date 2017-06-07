“I’m as stunned as anyone,” Barry Switzer speaks about Bob Stoops’ retirement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - It seems that a former coach and current players were also taken by surprise by OU head football coach Bob Stoops' decision to retire.

Stoops surpassed former OU coach Barry Switzer as the winningest coach in OU history.

Throughout the past 18 years, Switzer says that his successor has always been humble, respectful and good to his family.

On Wednesday, Stoops announced that he would be stepping down and handing the reigns over to current offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley.

Switzer tells NewsChannel 4 that he was just as surprised by the news as anyone.

"I'm shocked because three or four days ago, I was in his office. I was touring the south end zone complex and I was visiting with an ex-player, took him and his wife through the facilities. First time I had seen it, Bob was there unpacking his office. We went into his office, we visited, took pictures, did all those things you would do and then I get this call this afternoon, so I'm as stunned as anyone," Switzer said.

It is expected that Lincoln Riley will lead the Sooners in their home opener on Sept. 2 against UTEP.