“It’s like he defies all odds,” Boy defeats one tumor only to be diagnosed with brain tumor

OKLAHOMA CITY - It’s time for 5-year-old McCoy Beard to take off, and drive all over his extended backyard in Cushing, Oklahoma.

While his parents will always be watching out for him on his bike, McCoy's parents are already used to living life on the edge.

McCoy and his twin brother, Sawyer, first went by Jimmy Everest Center for Cancer in 2014.

At that point, McCoy was diagnosed with a kidney cancer called Wilm's Tumor, which is a highly curable illness.

He responded well to chemotherapy and radiation treatment, and rang the bell at the center to signify the end to his treatment.

Six weeks after being given the 'all clear,' his parents received shocking news.

“As I rounded the corner, I heard the doctor ask the nurse, did you see that boy`s scans? I thought right then I knew it was really wrong and it just crushed me," said Shaun Beard, McCoy's father.

Pediatric oncologist Rikin Shah had to deliver the news that McCoy was now fighting a brain tumor.

"I have never seen it. It's very rare,” Dr. Shah said. “Some oncologists complete their career without seeing one.'

It is news that no parent wants to hear and no doctor wants to give.

“It’s something that happens to less than half of one-percent of Wilm’s tumor patients,” says Shah.

The news would be followed with other serious medical complications, and there were days that staying alive was touch-and-go for little McCoy. But somehow, with his twin by his side, McCoy kept beating the odds.

“I have video being in the transfusion room with him hooked up and the boys having a sword fight while it was going down,” says mom, Christy Fuller.

“Yes, they were wrestling and he pulled the needle out of his port during chemo," Beard said.

“It’s like he defies all odds, which makes him an amazing patient," Dr. Shah agreed.

His treatment has included literally every therapy possible for a Wilm’s patient, including a chemo port to his brain, stem cell therapy, and radiation.

McCoy has rolled with it for three years now, and is now cancer free. He’s the Jimmy Everest stuntman if there ever was one. He`s also now back at school, keeping up with brother Sawyer.

“I just thought it's a day at a time and I just thought as long as he is smiling and he is happy and joyful. We`ll do it each day relying on our faith. I just believed he would be OK," Fuller said.

