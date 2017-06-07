Kindergartner, mother killed and two other children injured after gunman opens fire in Utah neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah - A young boy, his mother and a gunman were all killed during a shooting in a Utah neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities tell KSTU that it all unfolded on Tuesday afternoon after classes dismissed at Brookwood Elementary School.

Officials with the Sandy Police Department say a woman in an SUV with her 8-year-old daughter spotted 39-year-old Memorez Rackley and her two children on the side of the road and offered them a ride.

Moments later, police say 32-year-old Jeremy Patterson rammed into the back of the SUV and got out of his truck with a handgun.

Authorities say Patterson shot Rackley, her 6-year-old son Jace, Rackley's 9-year-old son and the 8-year-old daughter of the woman driving the SUV.

Rackley's 9-year-old son and the 8-year-old girl are both expected to survive their injuries.

Sadly, Rackley and Jace both died from their wounds.

Police say Patterson and Rackley "did have some type of relationship, however the extent of the relationship is still under investigation at this time."

Patterson is not the father of any of the children involved.

The Rackley family released the following statement following the shooting:

"Our family is heartbroken by the events of yesterday. We are focusing on supporting our injured son in his recovery. We are grateful to the Good Samaritan that stopped to help our family and our thoughts are also with their daughter who was injured. At this time we appreciate the prayers of so many. We ask that you respect our privacy as we mourn for our family."

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral and medical expenses.