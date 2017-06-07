× New details released on Oklahoma City police officer arrested for domestic assault

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials released new details on the Oklahoma City police officer who was arrested for domestic assault overnight.

Late Tuesday night, 28-year-old Kristi Cox-Brewer, who is an Oklahoma City police officer, and her husband started arguing, police said.

Officials said that at one point during the argument, Cox-Brewer allegedly hit her husband over the head with a curling iron.

The officer’s husband then called police to report a domestic assault.

Police said that based on the man’s injuries, there was enough evidence to arrest Cox-Brewer for domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.

The couple’s four-year-old child was present during the altercation. Police said the child was unharmed.

Cox-Brewer has been an Oklahoma City police officer for three and a half years.

She is on administrative leave until her case can be presented to the district attorney, who will decide how to proceed with the case.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.