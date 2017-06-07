× Oklahoma City man arrested for assault after allegedly kicking officer in the groin

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say an Oklahoma City man was taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted a police officer during a call.

On June 6, officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of Flamingo Ave. in Oklahoma City on a domestic disturbance.

Family members told police that 19-year-old Trevor Barnett had been drinking alcohol and got into an argument with his mother.

According to the arrest affidavit, when he was not allowed back inside the home, Barnett allegedly broke the glass on the front door before climbing through a window in his room.

Family members told officers that Barnett was threatening to kill himself, so they tried to keep him from getting to any knives in the kitchen. When they wouldn’t let him through, they say he began breaking things.

When officers arrived, they forced Barnett out of the kitchen area so he couldn’t get a knife.

The arrest affidavit claims that Barnett was combative and uncooperative. When officers told him to stop throwing things, he began to yell at them. When they told him to stop yelling, he “yelled even louder and started to curse.”

At that point, officers attempted to handcuff Barnett and he allegedly kicked an officer in the groin.

Barnett was arrested on a complaint of assault and battery on a peace officer.