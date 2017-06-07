× Oklahoma City police officer arrested for domestic assault

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City police officer was arrested for domestic assault overnight.

Online records show Kristi Brewer, an Oklahoma City police officer, was arrested for domestic abuse in the presence of a minor and domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

At this time, police have not released any details on what led up to her arrest.

Authorities are expected to release more information at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.