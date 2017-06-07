× Oklahoma inmate accused of attacking cell mate with spork

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma inmate is accused of attacking his cell mate with a spork.

Orlando Martinez allegedly attacked his cell mate while the man was asleep inside their cell at the Grady County Jail, the Chickasha Express-Star reports.

According to an incident report obtained by the Chickasha Express-Star, when the man woke up during the attack Martinez allegedly swung at the man’s head with the spork.

Martinez reportedly kept trying to stab the man with a spork until detention officers came into the cell and separated the two men.

Martinez told officials that he believed the man was plotting against him.

He now faces charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Court records show Martinez was initially booked into the Grady County Jail for public intoxication.