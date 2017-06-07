Sears to close store in Midwest City later this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY – The Sears inside the once Heritage Park Mall will be closing sometime this year.

According to a new report, 72 Sears and Kmart stores will be closing nationwide. The list includes the Sears in Midwest City.

"It's a struggle, for sure. I mean, it's constant,” Mike Lee, owner of Ron’s Hamburger’s and Chili in Midwest City, told NewsChannel 4 back in August.

He shared the struggles he’s faced since Heritage Park Mall shut it’s doors.

"After it closed, all those people would find other places to shop, and so all that traffic is gone. It's less traffic to come down here and eat,” Lee said.

Since then, the announcement about Sears came.

"I would like to tell you it was a surprise, but it really wasn't. Sears has been struggling for some time now,” said Robert Coleman, the Director of Economic Development. "Any time you lose a brick and mortar retailer in today's economy, it's difficult because Oklahoma cities are so dependent on sales tax collection. It makes up about 70 percent of general our revenue.”

That’s why city leaders are hoping to revitalize the space inside Heritage Park Mall.

"We're doing our best to work with the mall owner and his adviser. They're forming a redevelopment plan for the main portion of the wall as well as the Montgomery Ward store,” Coleman said.

It started with a study to see what can be done. It could be mixed use like you see at Oklahoma City’s once Sheppard Mall.

According to the report, most of the Sears and Kmart stores are scheduled to close in September.

Both chains have struggled to compete with online retailers.