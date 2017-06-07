× Second suspect arrested in connection to murder of Oklahoma City man

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have arrested another suspect in connection to the murder of an Oklahoma City man.

Last week, Christopher Lamont Carter, 27, was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase through the metro.

Carter was wanted in connection to the murder of 27-year-old Jerome Garrett who was killed in Oklahoma City earlier this month.

Tuesday, police arrested a second suspect in connection to Garrett’s death.

Online records show that Devon Bowman, 21, was arrested and booked into jail for first-degree murder.

Police were initially looking for a second suspect believed to have helped Carter with a series of armed robberies around the metro.

At this time, it is unclear if Bowman is also that suspect.