Small business owner confronts alleged shoplifter, posts video to Facebook

LONE GROVE, Okla. – A small business owner is making sure thieves think twice before stealing from his store.

Arvind Kumar owns the S&J Food Mart in Lone Grove and knows that petty theft is a problem.

On Monday, he was in his office when he noticed a woman come to the counter to check out and slip a lighter in her pants.

The woman’s friend warned her that Kumar was coming, so she put the lighter back.

However, Kumar confronted her anyway.

“I said, ‘What are you doing?’ ‘No, I was not stealing. I was just putting it here, and put it again there.’ And I said, ‘that [makes] no sense,” Kumar told KXII.

He let them check out and leave the store, but he decided to post the whole ordeal to Facebook as a warning to other thieves.

“If you are stealing, this is your habit. You will steal everything, little or big,” he said.

He says that if thieves continue to steal, he will be forced to raise prices to cover the cost of the stolen merchandise.