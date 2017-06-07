Stolen property investigation leads to major drug bust in Anadarko

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANADARKO, Okla. - Police seized over a pound of methamphetamine and more than $5,000 worth of stolen property from an Anadarko motel Tuesday night.

Anadarko Police Chief Tracy Roles said officers were called to the room on a tip they would find a stolen television. Once there, the officer said he saw what he believed to be the television, and the suspects admitted it was stolen.

After getting permission to search further, officers discovered the stolen property, including iPads, cell phones, and laser printers.

Officers also discovered small baggies with what they believed to be meth. That's when they obtained a warrant, brought a K-9 onto the premises and found more than $26,000 worth of meth.

Emily Quintero, Garnett Keabone, Shannon Highwater, Carolyn Sierra, and Daryl Sierra of Anadarko were all arrested and are awaiting charges from the district attorney. Chief Roles says they are recommending trafficking methamphetamine, knowingly concealing stolen property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing an officer.

A motel manager said the new ownership has been actively working to keep that element out of the motel. She said they suspected illicit activity from the tenants before police arrived.

"The owner said we couldn't re-rent to them when their rent was due up because they had a lot of traffic at their room," she said.

Chief Roles said this is one of the biggest drug busts Anadarko has seen.

"Anytime you can take a half a pound of any dangerous narcotic off the street, it's a big deal," Roles said.