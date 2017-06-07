Tishomingo to add “In God We Trust” stickers to city vehicles

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – Drivers in one Oklahoma town will notice a change on city vehicles in the coming weeks.

On Monday, the Tishomingo City Council voted unanimously to add “In God We Trust” stickers to all city vehicles.

Former city manager Woody Jumper tells KXII he saw the stickers in other towns and wanted to propose the change in Tishomingo.

“My God is the God of Abraham,” he said. “Yours may be some other God, and so it’s kind of generic.”

Officials say a private donation will pay for the stickers, so it won’t cost taxpayers anything.