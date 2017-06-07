Video shows juveniles assaulting adult with disabilities

WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing.

The Philadelphia Police Department has identified four juveniles they suspect were involved in an assault on a 39-year-old man with mental disabilities. The assault was videotaped by one of the juveniles and was discovered on social media on Monday, according to police.

The incident occurred on May 29 in the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia. The man was walking on the 100 block of Chelton Avenue when the group of juveniles began talking to him.

According to police, a 12-year-old boy punched the man in the face for no apparent reason. A 15-year-old then punched the man as he was moving away from the first assailant.

The man was not seriously injured, according to police.

The video was posted online by one of the juveniles, who works with the man at a local grocery store, police said.

Police worked with the area school district to identify the juveniles in the case.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have yet been filed.