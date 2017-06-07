Warm Wednesday under partly cloudy skies; Storms to develop in western Oklahoma this afternoon

Today will be 10 degrees cooler than yesterday (but still warm!) in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Storms will develop this afternoon in western Oklahoma.

A few could be strong.

Winds will be breezy out of the northeast today and then lighten up tomorrow.

Temperatures will climb to the mid 80s with a few storms late to the northwest.

A complex of storms could move south across the state tomorrow night through Friday morning.

We should dry out Friday afternoon.

This weekend will be hot, windy and mostly sunny.

Severe weather is possible Tuesday.

Stay tuned!