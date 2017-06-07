Watch: Deaf singer earns golden buzzer with original song on ‘America’s Got Talent’

LOS ANGELES – Mandy Harvey always dreamed of being a singer, but it seemed like life was going throw a big hurdle her way.

About 10 years ago, Harvey lost her hearing due to a connective tissue disorder that caused her to become deaf.

However, she decided that she was not going to let that stop her from pursuing her dream.

On Tuesday night, Harvey went before the judges on ‘America’s Got Talent’ to showcase her talents and stunned everyone.

When she walked on stage, she needed to have an interpreter so she could understand what the judges were saying.

At one point, she took her shoes off so that she could feel the tempo of the music from the floor so she could stay on beat.

She wasn’t the only act to shock the judges.

9-year-old Angelica Hale told the judges that she wanted to be the next Whitney Houston and a ‘superstar.’