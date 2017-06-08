15-year-old boy arrested after allegedly setting up Facebook robbery scheme

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa have arrested a 15-year-old boy who they say is likely at the center of an online robbery scheme.

Investigators say the teen used Facebook to set up and rob innocent people through the social media site’s ‘Marketplace’ feature.

A 17-year-old victim told FOX 23 that he found an iPhone for sale on Facebook and made contact with the seller, who asked to meet at a house.

However, the victim said he would only meet in a public place. The parties eventually agreed upon meeting at a Tulsa school parking lot.

He says when he walked up to the seller’s truck, three people jumped out and began chasing him.

Surveillance video shows that the thieves began beating the victim as the victim’s grandmother attempted to help him.

The thieves eventually got away with the victim’s money and the grandmother’s purse.