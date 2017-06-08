Air quality alert in effect for Thursday

*** AN AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT TODAY. ANYONE WITH A HEART CONDITION OR RESPIRATORY AILMENTS NEED TO LIMIT TIME OUTDOORS DUE TO HIGH CONCENTRATIONS OF OZONE. ***

A complex of showers will continue to move south-southeast into northern Oklahoma.

Highs today will climb to the mid 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Storms will develop this afternoon in western Oklahoma.

A few could be strong.

A complex of storms could move south across the state tonight through tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow afternoon will be dry with warmer highs in the mid to upper 80s.

This weekend will be hot, windy and mostly sunny.

Severe weather is possible Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Stay tuned!