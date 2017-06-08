Four arrested after leading officers on chase through Oklahoma neighborhoods

STILLWATER, Okla. – Four people were taken into custody after leading officers on a chase through residential neighborhoods.

On Wednesday afternoon, a Stillwater police officer attempted to make a traffic stop near 9th and Washington after noticing a vehicle with an expired tag.

However, the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a short pursuit through a residential neighborhood.

During the chase, the vehicle rolled past several stop signs and barely missed colliding with oncoming cars.

At two separate parts of the chase, officials say two passengers got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away on foot.

However, police say Adrian Williams and Jason Payne were captured a short time later.

Capt. Kyle Gibbs, with the Stillwater Police Department, says that no one was injured and no property was damaged during the chase.

Officers arrested the driver, 45-year-old Chris Darnell Jones, on complaints of driving under suspension and eluding an officer.

Another passenger in the vehicle, 55-year-old Tracie Donn Edwards, was arrested on a complaint of possession of marijuana.

Payne was arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and Williams was arrested on outstanding warrants.