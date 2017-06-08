Investigators exhume grave of 8-year-old boy in order to examine tablet

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Four months after an 8-year-old boy took his own life, authorities are still investigating whether bullying had anything to do with his suicide.

In January, Cornelia Reynolds discovered that her 8-year-old son, Gabe Taye, hanged himself from his bunk bed.

At the time of his death, school officials at Carson Elementary School claimed there was no evidence of bullying.

However, family members say surveillance video from inside the school captured a dramatic incident of bullying just days before his death.

Two days before his death, family members say Taye was attacked in the boy’s bathroom and was left unconscious on the floor for more than five minutes.

The school district says that Taye told the school nurse that he fainted, which is what the school told his mother.

Following the release of the footage, Taye’s family asked the coroner to re-examine his grave in hopes of finding new information.

According to WLWT, he was buried with his tablet because his mother said she wanted “to make sure he had something to play with in heaven.”

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office exhumed the grave and removed the tablet, which is now being examined.