Oklahoma City Zoo gives update on Pearl the pregnant California sea lion, expected to give birth “any day now”

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo is preparing to welcome another member to the sea lion family!

Pearl, the OKC Zoo’s 14-year-old California sea lion, is pregnant and is expected to give birth any day now.

Zookeepers checked in on her pregnancy Thursday through a Facebook Live video.

An ultrasound was performed. One is done every week to make sure the pup is doing okay.

The baby moved “quite a bit” during the ultrasound, which is a good sign, according to zookeepers.

Pearl is expected to give birth this month, and zookeepers say it could be very soon.

Pearl is a rescue sea lion who came from the coast of California when she was only a few days old.

She was unable to care for herself, so she was hand-raised by people.

According to zookeepers, sea lions who are hand-raised are often deemed as “non-releasable” by the federal government because they would be unable to care for themselves in the ocean.

Pearl was brought with Xander, who is the father of Pearl’s pups.

Phoenix, a female California sea lion, was born on June 25, 2016, to Pearl and Xander.

Xander and Pearl were brought to the zoo to be ambassadors of their species.

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden will be celebrating World Ocean Day on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

