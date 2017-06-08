× Oklahoma jury recommends 78-year sentence in drug case

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma jury has recommended that a man serve up to 78 years in prison for his drug trafficking conviction.

The Tulsa World reports 34-year-old Jesse William Holland was found guilty Wednesday of charges including trafficking a controlled substance and acquiring proceeds from drug activity.

The jury also recommended that Holland pay a $25,000 fine.

Holland was arrested in September after Tulsa police found methamphetamine and around $1,200 in cash in Holland’s pockets during a traffic stop.

Officer Wes Anderson said in his testimony that the amount of drugs confiscated is equivalent to more than 200 individual doses.

His attorney, Beverly Atteberry, contended the drugs weren’t for sale because they were individually packaged.

Holland is expected to be sentenced June 16.