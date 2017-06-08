Oklahoma officials put money from drug bust to good use

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. - It was January, 2013 when Craig Williamson was arrested for selling a large amount of meth and got caught in a drug bust that ended up totaling more than $50,000 in cash.

Sheriff Larry Rhodes had an eye on Williamson since 2011, until the bust ended Williamson’s illegal business when was caught in Grady County.

But, what they found in his rural, Garvin County home left authorities shocked.

“We found illegal narcotics at that residence as well as we seized several items, motorcycles, vehicles, equipment as well as a large amount of U.S. currency,” Rhodes said.

Once Williamson was sentenced to federal prison, District Attorney Greg Mashburn filed a civil suit to get the drug money off the streets and as far away from Williamson.

“This is a very good example of a person who had a large amount of cash and property on him that he had derived from his drug trade because he was a big-time drug dealer,” Mashburn said.

The family ended up settling, and the sheriff's office seized most of the property, getting more than $22,000. The other portion went to the D.A.

“That's why they're in the drug trade, right, is to make money, and so sometimes it hits them harder to lose their cash, to lose their profit than does to taking their drugs,” Mashburn said.

Rhodes said he can't wait to put the money to good use.

“I'm planning to use this $22,000 to continue our drug enforcement, our drug investigation efforts here and Garvin County,” he said.

Williamson is locked up in a federal prison in Texas. He's not scheduled to be released till the year 2028.